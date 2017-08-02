Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Could be bound for paternity list soon

Gonzalez is expected to be placed on the paternity list in the coming days, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Gonzalez's wife is pregnant with the couple's second child and is expected to give birth later this week, so it's looking unlikely that the lefty, who carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning of his outing Monday against the Marlins, will be with the Nationals to make a second start this week Saturday against the Cubs. Since Stephen Strasburg (elbow) also seems unlikely to return from the disabled list this week, the Nationals may be forced to turn to Erick Fedde, who started the first game of a July 30 doubleheader with the Rockies, for a spot start over the weekend if Gonzalez is away from the team.