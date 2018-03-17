Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Cruises through five innings Friday

Gonzalez allowed one run on four hits and a walk over five innings while striking out three in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Other than a fourth-inning solo homer by Jedd Gyorko, the veteran lefty had little difficulty handcuffing a Cards lineup that featured a mix of big-league regulars and top prospects. Gonzalez now has a 6:2 K:BB through 10 spring innings, and he's on track to begin the season as the Nats' No. 3 starter.