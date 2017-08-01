Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Dazzles through eight for ninth win
Gonzalez (9-5) pitched eight scoreless innings with just a single hit allowed and five strikeouts during Monday's win over Miami.
Gonzalez cruised through a strong Miami lineup and took a no-hitter into the ninth inning before allowing a single to Dee Godon. He's now surrendered just two runs while striking out 13 batters through 15 innings over his past two starts. and the strong stretch has the lefty sporting a rock-solid 2.66 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 for the campaign. Gonzalez lines up to face the Cubs at Wrigley Field in his next start.
More News
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Bounces back against Brewers•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Roughed up by Angels on Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Dazzles in Friday's win•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Continues to outpitch advanced stats•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Let down by offense again Saturday•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Suffers tough-luck loss Monday versus Cubs•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...