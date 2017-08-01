Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Dazzles through eight for ninth win

Gonzalez (9-5) pitched eight scoreless innings with just a single hit allowed and five strikeouts during Monday's win over Miami.

Gonzalez cruised through a strong Miami lineup and took a no-hitter into the ninth inning before allowing a single to Dee Godon. He's now surrendered just two runs while striking out 13 batters through 15 innings over his past two starts. and the strong stretch has the lefty sporting a rock-solid 2.66 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 for the campaign. Gonzalez lines up to face the Cubs at Wrigley Field in his next start.