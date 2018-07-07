Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Delivers strong outing

Gonzalez surrendered two runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out four across five innings Friday against Marlins, as he didn't factor into the decision.

Gonzalez gave up a third-inning run on a Starlin Castro RBI double, and Gonzalez walked in a run during the fifth. He had no chance to pick up the win, as he was lifted from a 2-2 game. The 32-year-old left-hander hasn't picked up a win since May 28 against Baltimore, and he sits with a 3.76 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with a 90:47 K:BB over 95.2 innings.