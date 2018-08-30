Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Escapes with no-decision against Phillies

Gonzalez didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Phillies, getting tagged for six runs on six hits and three walks over five innings while striking out six.

The southpaw seemed headed for his eighth win of the year until a Carlos Santana grand slam in the fifth inning turned the game around for the Phillies. It's the fifth time in his last eight starts that Gonzalez has given up five runs or more, saddling him with a dreadful 6.55 ERA over that stretch. He'll look for a better result in his next outing Tuesday at home against the Cardinals.