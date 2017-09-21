Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Fans eight in Wednesday's win
Gonzalez (15-7) hung on long enough to get the win over the Braves on Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out eight.
Both runs scored on solo homers by Freddie Freeman and Kurt Suzuki, and Gonzalez was on the hook for a loss in a 2-1 game when he exited, but the Braves bullpen imploded in the top of the eighth to hand the him the victory. The lefty's 15 wins are his highest total since he won 21 back in 2012, and he'll look to add to that total Tuesday in Philadelphia.
More News
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Contract option for 2018 kicks in•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Allows five runs in loss to Braves•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Inefficient but successful Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Rocked by Brewers on Thursday•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Collects fifth straight win•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Picks up 12th win•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...