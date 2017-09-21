Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Fans eight in Wednesday's win

Gonzalez (15-7) hung on long enough to get the win over the Braves on Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out eight.

Both runs scored on solo homers by Freddie Freeman and Kurt Suzuki, and Gonzalez was on the hook for a loss in a 2-1 game when he exited, but the Braves bullpen imploded in the top of the eighth to hand the him the victory. The lefty's 15 wins are his highest total since he won 21 back in 2012, and he'll look to add to that total Tuesday in Philadelphia.