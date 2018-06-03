Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Fans nine through seven strong Saturday

Gonzalez settled for a no-decision Saturday against the Braves, allowing three runs on five hits across seven innings. He struck out a season-high nine batters while issuing no walks.

Gonzalez was perfect through four innings Saturday before running into some trouble in the fifth frame, allowing the first two batters to reach base before serving up a three-run homer to Johan Camargo. He kept the Braves quiet otherwise, scattering two hits over the next two innings before exiting with the score tied at 3-3. Gonzalez has now gone seven innings and allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last three starts. He'll carry an impressive 2.27 ERA and 9.1 K/9 into his next start, which will come at home against the Giants.