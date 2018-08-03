Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Friday's start postponed
Gonzalez had his start against the Reds on Friday postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez is expected to take the mound during one of Saturday's games. This will provide an issue for the Nationals rotation moving forward since the club also has a doubleheader on tap against Atlanta on Monday. As for Gonzalez, he will likely be called upon to pitch Thursday in Atlanta following his start this weekend.
