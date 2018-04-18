Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Gets win in New York
Gonzalez threw 5.1 innings in Tuesday's win over the Mets, allowing two runs on eight hits while recording five strikeouts and two walks.
Gonzalez didn't allow a run through four, and in the fifth he got tagged for a sacrifice fly by Asdrubal Cabrera and an RBI groundout by Yoenis Cespedes. He was lifted in the sixth at 97 pitches after having given up a couple of singles. Overall, Gonzalez was effective, and in each of his four starts this year he's gone at least five innings and hasn't allowed more than two earned runs. The lefty is allowing a fair number of hits and walks (hence the 1.52 WHIP), but he's so far limiting the run damage. He'll square off with the Giants in San Francisco on his next start.
