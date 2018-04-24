Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Gives up three runs in loss to Giants
Gonzalez (2-2) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts over five innings as he took the loss Monday against the Giants
For the fourth straight start, Gonzalez has lasted either 5.0 or 5.1 innings. His control has been shaky all year long, as he walked three batters for the third time in four starts and has pushed his BB/9 all the way up to 4.0. Eeven though his control issues haven't allowed him to go deep into ballgames, Gonzalez's 29 strikeouts and 3.04 in 26.2 innings are impossible to ignore. He'll get a chance to tighten things up Sunday against Arizona.
