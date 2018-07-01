Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Gives up three runs in no-decision

Gonzalez pitched five innings Sunday, yielding three runs on four walks and three hits while striking out four in a 4-3 loss to Philadelphia.

Gonzalez hasn't earned a victory since May, watching his season ERA climb from 2.10 to 3.77 in the process. He posted a hideous 8.44 ERA in June, allowing four or more runs in three of his five starts. The 32-year-old southpaw has walked nine batters across just six innings over his last two outings. Gonzalez will try to get back in the win column Friday against Miami.

