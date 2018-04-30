Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Goes seven strong Sunday
Gonzalez (3-2) picked up the win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday. He allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings.
Gonzalez allowed a hit in six of his seven innings of work but was able to limit the Diamondbacks to just one run on the afternoon. Sunday's effort marked the first time that the southpaw has pitched six-plus innings for the first time since April 1, as he's now averaging just shy of 5.2 innings per start. Despite his relative inability to work deep into games in the early going, Gonzalez currently boasts an elite 2.67 ERA and has proven to be a reliable fantasy starter over the past two seasons following his rough 2016 campaign. He'll take on the Phillies in his upcoming Friday start.
