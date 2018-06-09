Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Hit hard in short outing
Gonzalez lasted just 3.1 innings, surrendering four runs on six hits and four walks, while striking out three Saturday against the Giants. He didn't factor into the decision.
Gonzalez was granted a five-run cushion early in the game, but he allowed a three-run homer to Nick Hundley in the third, followed by a run in the fourth prior to being lifted. Despite a rough outing, he's posted a 2.65 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 75:32 K:BB through 74.2 innings this season. His next start is slated for Saturday against Toronto.
