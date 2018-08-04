Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Knocked around for loss

Gonzalez fell to 6-8 on the season after allowing six runs (five) earned in just 3.2 innings Saturday against the Reds. He struck out five while walking two and allowing 10 hits.

Gonzalez was poor throughout the game, allowing at least a run in every inning in which he threw a pitch. The lefty now has a pair of poor outings sandwiching a quality start in his last three appearances. He hasn't won a game since the month of May. He'll look to get back on track Thursday against the Braves.