Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Knocked around for loss
Gonzalez fell to 6-8 on the season after allowing six runs (five) earned in just 3.2 innings Saturday against the Reds. He struck out five while walking two and allowing 10 hits.
Gonzalez was poor throughout the game, allowing at least a run in every inning in which he threw a pitch. The lefty now has a pair of poor outings sandwiching a quality start in his last three appearances. He hasn't won a game since the month of May. He'll look to get back on track Thursday against the Braves.
More News
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Friday's start postponed•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Allows one earned run•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Surrenders five earned runs•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Saturday's start postponed•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Delivers ho-hum outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...