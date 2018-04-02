Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Nabs win over Reds

Gonzalez (1-0) held Cincinnati to just one run on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts through six innings to earn the win Sunday.

Gonzalez picked up right where he left off in 2017. He was sharp, with 17 first pitch strikes, and nasty enough to induce 12 whiffs in 91 pitches. Gonzalez had arguably the best season of his career last year, when he posted a sub-3.00 ERA and sub-1.20 WHIP for the first time in five years. Even if he winds up regressing a bit in 2018, Gonzalez should be a reliable source of strikeouts, as he has posted at least an 8.0 K/9 in every season since 2011.