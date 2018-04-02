Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Nabs win over Reds
Gonzalez (1-0) held Cincinnati to just one run on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts through six innings to earn the win Sunday.
Gonzalez picked up right where he left off in 2017. He was sharp, with 17 first pitch strikes, and nasty enough to induce 12 whiffs in 91 pitches. Gonzalez had arguably the best season of his career last year, when he posted a sub-3.00 ERA and sub-1.20 WHIP for the first time in five years. Even if he winds up regressing a bit in 2018, Gonzalez should be a reliable source of strikeouts, as he has posted at least an 8.0 K/9 in every season since 2011.
More News
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Set to pitch Sunday•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Cruises through five innings Friday•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Still working out kinks•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Will start Game 5•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Will start Game 2•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Allows six runs in loss to Pirates•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...