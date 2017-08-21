Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Picks up 12th win

Gonzalez (12-5) allowed one run (unearned) on five hits across 6.2 innings of a 4-1 win Sunday over the Padres.

Gonzalez was on point in this one, racking up eight strikeouts en route to his 12th win of the season. He's now earned the victory in four straight starts and continues to rack up an above-average amount of K's (150) in his 10th major-league season. Gonzalez's stingy 2.39 ERA and 1.12 WHIP aren't too shabby, either.