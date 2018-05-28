Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Picks up second straight win with gem

Gonzalez (6-2) picked up the win Monday against the Orioles, allowing just six hits and two walks across 7.2 scoreless innings. He struck out three.

Gonzalez didn't miss many bats in this one -- his three strikeouts were a season low -- but it didn't seem to matter much, as he was still able to record an out in the seventh inning for the first time all year. The 32-year-old now owns an impressive 2.10 ERA and 63:28 K:BB across 11 starts (64.1 innings) this season, and will look to keep things rolling as he faces the Braves on the road in his next start.