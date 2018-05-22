Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Picks up win Monday
Gonzales (5-2) allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out five across seven innings Monday as he picked up the win over the Padres.
Gonzales pitched a solid game, notching a quality start along with his fifth win of the season. He sports a stellar 2.38 ERA and 1.32 WHIP to go with 60 strikeouts over 56.2 innings. Gonzales has failed to allow more than three runs in an outing this season, a streak he'll aim to keep alive in his next start, likely against the Marlins on Sunday.
More News
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Tagged for two runs Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Solid in rain-shortened outing Friday•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Goes seven strong Sunday•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Gives up three runs in loss to Giants•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Gets win in New York•
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...