Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Picks up win Monday

Gonzales (5-2) allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out five across seven innings Monday as he picked up the win over the Padres.

Gonzales pitched a solid game, notching a quality start along with his fifth win of the season. He sports a stellar 2.38 ERA and 1.32 WHIP to go with 60 strikeouts over 56.2 innings. Gonzales has failed to allow more than three runs in an outing this season, a streak he'll aim to keep alive in his next start, likely against the Marlins on Sunday.