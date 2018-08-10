Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Picks up win vs. Braves
Gonzalez (7-8) tossed seven innings, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out three as he notched the victory Thursday against Atlanta.
Gonzalez surrendered his lone run in the first inning on a solo home run by Nick Markakis. Gonzalez exited with a 4-1 lead after tossing 94 pitches. Following a rough start his last time out (five runs over 3.2 innings), Gonzalez managed to turn in a solid appearance, bringing his ERA down to 3.89 through 125 frames this season.
