Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Placed on paternity list
Gonzalez was put on paternity leave Saturday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
While Gonzalez heads to the paternity list, Erick Fedde was officially recalled in order to make a spot start in his place for Sunday's series finale against the Cubs. Moving forward, Gonzalez will likely slide back into the rotation during the middle of next week against the Marlins.
More News
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Could be bound for paternity list soon•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Dazzles through eight for ninth win•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Bounces back against Brewers•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Roughed up by Angels on Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Dazzles in Friday's win•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Continues to outpitch advanced stats•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...