Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Placed on paternity list

Gonzalez was put on paternity leave Saturday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

While Gonzalez heads to the paternity list, Erick Fedde was officially recalled in order to make a spot start in his place for Sunday's series finale against the Cubs. Moving forward, Gonzalez will likely slide back into the rotation during the middle of next week against the Marlins.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast