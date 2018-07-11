Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Quality start in no-decision

Gonzalez (6-6) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings against the Pirates.

Gonzalez made one mistake, allowing a two-out, two-run home run to Starling Marte in the third inning but that was all it took as the Washington bats got blanked in the 2-0 defeat. The lefty hasn't been particularly overpowering -- he induced just six swings and misses Wednesday and has a pedestrian 22:20 K:BB over his last 30.1 innings -- but he's allowed three or fewer runs in three straight starts. He's now sporting a 3.72 ERA and 1.46 WHIP, with his next start slated to come after the All-Star break.