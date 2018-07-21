Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Saturday's start postponed

Gonzalez will not take the mound against the Braves Saturday due to inclement weather.

The Nationals announced that further information regarding the date and time of the rescheduled game will be released at a later time. It remains to be seen whether Gonzalez will be pushed back to start Sunday's series finale, as Max Scherzer was scheduled to toe the rubber. Look for an update on Washington's rotational plans to come to light within the coming hours.