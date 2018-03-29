Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Set to pitch Sunday

Gonzalez will start the third game of the season for the Nationals on Sunday in Cincinnati.

Thursday's rainout bumps Max Scherzer back a day, but otherwise doesn't affect the Nats' rotation. Gonzalez is coming off his best statistical season since 2012, but his 3.97 FIP and declining fastball velocity in 2017 suggest he'll have a very hard time repeating last year's sub-3.00 ERA.