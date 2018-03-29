Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Set to pitch Sunday
Gonzalez will start the third game of the season for the Nationals on Sunday in Cincinnati.
Thursday's rainout bumps Max Scherzer back a day, but otherwise doesn't affect the Nats' rotation. Gonzalez is coming off his best statistical season since 2012, but his 3.97 FIP and declining fastball velocity in 2017 suggest he'll have a very hard time repeating last year's sub-3.00 ERA.
More News
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Cruises through five innings Friday•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Still working out kinks•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Will start Game 5•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Will start Game 2•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Allows six runs in loss to Pirates•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Allows three runs in loss to Phillies•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...