Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Set to return Wednesday

Gonzalez (personal) will be activated from the paternity list this week and make his next start Wednesday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

Gonzalez is expected to rejoin the Nationals in Washington on Tuesday after three days away from the team to be with his family following the birth of his second child. Due to Gonzalez's absence over the weekend, Erick Fedde was called up from Triple-A Syracuse to make a spot start Sunday against the Cubs, but Fedde will likely head back to the minors now that Gonzalez and Max Scherzer (neck) are in line to take their upcoming turns in the rotation.