Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Set to return Wednesday
Gonzalez (personal) will be activated from the paternity list this week and make his next start Wednesday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Gonzalez is expected to rejoin the Nationals in Washington on Tuesday after three days away from the team to be with his family following the birth of his second child. Due to Gonzalez's absence over the weekend, Erick Fedde was called up from Triple-A Syracuse to make a spot start Sunday against the Cubs, but Fedde will likely head back to the minors now that Gonzalez and Max Scherzer (neck) are in line to take their upcoming turns in the rotation.
More News
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Placed on paternity list•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Could be bound for paternity list soon•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Dazzles through eight for ninth win•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Bounces back against Brewers•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Roughed up by Angels on Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Dazzles in Friday's win•
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...