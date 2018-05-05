Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Solid in rain-shortened outing Friday

Gonzalez (4-2) picked up the win over the Phillies on Friday, allowing two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings while striking out five.

The left-hander's rhythm wasn't disrupted by a 39-minute rain delay heading into the fifth inning, but the weather likely contributed to manager Dave Martinez's decision to pull Gonzalez after 89 pitches (55 strikes). He'll take a 2.33 ERA into his next start Wednesday in San Diego.