Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Solid second outing

Gonzalez tossed 5.1 innings in a no -decision Saturday against the Mets, allowing one run on six hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

It was Gonzalez's second straight start in which he allowed just a single run. He now has a 1.59 ERA with 13 strikeouts and four walks in 11.1 innings. The 32-year-old lefty recorded a 2.96 ERA last year in 201 innings, though his 4.24 xFIP indicated that he got rather lucky. Through his first two starts this year, he has a 3.20 xFIP, striking out more batters per inning than he did last season while walking fewer. It's a promising start to the year for Gonzalez, who will next take the hill Thursday at home against the Rockies.