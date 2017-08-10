Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Stifles Marlins on Wednesday
Gonzalez (10-5) allowed only one run on seven hits over seven innings while striking out six in Wednesday's 10-1 rout of the Marlins.
The lefty returned from the paternity list in style, shutting down the Marlins for the second consecutive outing while delivering his 12th quality start in his last 13 trips to the mound. Gonzalez's 2.59 ERA on the season would be a career best if he can avoid a late-season fade, but his 4.11 FIP suggests his luck could run out sooner or later. His next start will come Tuesday at home against the Angels.
