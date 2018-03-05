Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Still working out kinks
Gonzalez allowed two runs on six hits over three innings while striking out one in Sunday's Grapefruit League start against the Tigers.
It wasn't the sharpest outing, but the veteran lefty is gradually building up his stamina as he gets ready for Opening Day. Gonzalez is coming off his third career 200-inning campaign, and his 2.96 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 2017 were his best marks since 2012, but given that his FIP was more than a full run higher it's unlikely he'll be able to match that performance this season.
