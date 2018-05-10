Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Strikes out eight in no-decision

Gonzalez struck out eight and held the Padres to one run on five hits and three walks over six innings but was stuck with a no-decision Wednesday against the Padres.

Gonzalez deserved better Wednesday night, as he posted his third quality start of the season and tied a season high in strikeouts. His changeup was dancing, as he threw it 21 times and induced five swinging strikes. That ability to change speeds is critical, as Gonzalez's fastball topped out at 92.0 mph and averaged just 90.3. Gonzalez's average fastball velocity has fallen off by nearly four whole ticks since its peak in 2012. He's not the same power pitcher he used to be, but Gonzalez has evolved a new ability to rely on his off-speed pitches to keep hitters off balance. He'll take a 2.22 ERA into his next start Tuesday against the Yankees.