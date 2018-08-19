Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Struggles continue in loss to Marlins
Gonzalez (7-10) allowed eight runs on 10 hits and four walks across 4.2 innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Marlins. He struck out five.
Gonzalez began the game with a pair of scoreless innings, but his struggles began in the third, when he allowed three runs on two hits and two walks. He struggled through the next inning without giving up another run but was chased from the game with one out in the fifth after four hits and a walk, as the visitors plated five more. This poor effort continued a troublesome recent stretch for the lefty, who's now given up at least five earned runs in four of his last six to inflate his ERA to 4.51. Gonzalez will look to right the ship next weekend against the Mets.
