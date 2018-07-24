Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Surrenders five earned runs

Gonzalez (6-7) allowed five earned runs on six hits and five walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings to take the loss Monday against the Brewers.

Gonzalez was wild throughout the start -- he walked multiple batters in two innings -- but had allowed only three earned runs when he was pulled from the game. However, Ryan Zimmerman misplayed a chopper down the first base line to allow the rest of the runs charged to Gonzalez to score after he exited the game. Regardless, it's hard to feel comfortable with how he has pitched of late, as he has now walked four or more batters in four of his past five starts.