Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Tagged for two runs Tuesday

Gonzalez (4-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings in Tuesday's suspended game against the Yankees.

The game was suspended due to inclement weather in the sixth inning with the score tied at three, so Gonzalez will not factor into the decision when the teams resume play Wednesday. The southpaw wasn't very sharp Tuesday, but he was able to wiggle his way out of multiple jams to hold the Yankees to just three runs despite allowing 10 baserunners over five innings. Gonzalez still maintains a strong 2.36 ERA following the shaky outing.