Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Takes loss after rain delay

Gonzalez (6-4) allow two runs on five hits and struck out two through four innings in a rain delay-shortened loss Wednesday against Baltimore.

Gonzalez allowed a second inning home run to Mark Trumbo but was otherwise sharp, as he had thrown just 41 pitches. The rain delay lasted a whopping two hours and 43 minutes, though, leaving the Nationals with no choice but to go to the bullpen. Gonzalez will take a 3.08 ERA into his next start Monday against the Rays, where you can definitely expect him to come out fresh.