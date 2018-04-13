Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Takes loss Thursday

Gonzalez (1-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits while walking three and striking out seven across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rockies.

Gonzalez allowed his first home run of the season and this was also his first start in which he allowed multiple runs. Despite those negatives, the outing was far from a disaster as he allowed only two earned runs and struck out seven. He continues to walk batters at a high rate, meaning he'll often be pitching out of jams, but he showed the ability to perform well even given that last season.