Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Tosses six scoreless innings in win over Angels
Gonzalez (11-6) tossed six scoreless innings en route to a victory Tuesday against the Angels, allowing two hits with three walks and four strikeouts.
Gonzalez was dominant in this one, allowing a pair of singles while inducing nine groundball outs. He threw just 54 percent of his 91 pitches for strikes as he issued three free passes, but his ability to finish off hitters got him through six frames in reasonably economical fashion. Gonzalez has been excellent of late, allowing just three earned runs over 28 innings in his last four starts to lower his ERA to a stellar 2.49. He has delivered quality starts in nine of his last 10 tries and will look to continue his excellent season in a favorable matchup against the Padres on Sunday.
