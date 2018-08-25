Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Tough-luck loser against Mets

Gonzalez (7-11) took the loss Friday, allowing one run on seven hits over seven innings while striking out two as the Nationals fell 3-0 to the Mets.

It's been feast or famine for the southpaw since the All-Star break. Gonzalez has three starts in which he gave up only one run over seven innings, but his ERA in the other three outings of the second half is a gruesome 13.14. He's also been the victim of some poor run support even when he does pitch well -- in 15 starts since the beginning of June, Gonzalez's record is 1-9. He'll look for a better result when he next takes the mound Wednesday in Philadelphia.