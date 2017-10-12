Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Will start Game 5

Gonzalez will start Game 5 of the NLDS against the Cubs on Thursday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Manager Dusty Baker will go with Gonzalez over Tanner Roark to start the decisive Game 5. Roark's experience out of the bullpen likely played into the decision, as he's expected to be available in relief Thursday. Gonzalez allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six batters through five innings in his first start of the postseason against Chicago.