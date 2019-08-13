Nationals' Greg Holland: Lands with Washington

Holland signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Holland was cut loose by the Diamondbacks on Sunday, but his time on the open market didn't last long. He'll likely head to Triple-A Fresno after latching on with Washington, and despite his struggles in the majors with Arizona this season (4.54 ERA over 35.2 innings), he could surface in the big leagues as bullpen depth come September.

