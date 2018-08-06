Nationals' Greg Holland: Latches on with Nationals

Holland signed a contract with Washington on Sunday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Holland was cut loose by the Cardinals on Wednesday, but it didn't take him long to join a new team. He struggled to a 7.92 ERA and 2.24 WHIP with a 22:22 K:BB over 25 innings. Perhaps a change of scenery can assist Holland in turning his 2018 campaign around.

