Nationals' Greg Holland: Nabs first save

Holland recorded the final two outs Tuesday to pick up his first save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Phillies.

Justin Miller began the ninth inning for the Nats, but after allowing consecutive one-out doubles to Nick Williams and Wilson Ramos, Holland came on to snuff out the rally. It looks like the team's closer situation could be a revolving door until Sean Doolittle (toe) gets healthy, with Holland, Miller, Ryan Madson and Koda Glover all potentially in the mix for saves.