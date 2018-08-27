Nationals' Greg Holland: Picks up first hold as Nat
Holland walked one and struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning Sunday to record his third hold of the season, and first with the Nationals, in a 15-0 rout of the Mets.
The veteran reliever's been impressive so far in his new uniform, posting a 1.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB in 11 appearances (nine innings) with Washington. If Kelvin Herrera's foot injury proves to be serious, Holland could find himself in the ninth-inning mix, but more likely he'll remain as part of the setup crew for now.
