Nationals' Greg Holland: Works after Doolittle, notches save

Holland was credited with his second save of the season Saturday in the Nationals' 6-5 win over the Cubs in the second game of a doubleheader. He worked a perfect ninth inning, retiring the side in six pitches.

Holland and Justin Miller had been working as the Nationals' primary late-inning options since Kelvin Herrera suffered a season-ending foot injury in late August, but both were expected to fade into setup roles after Sean Doolittle returned from the disabled list Friday. It appears the Nationals may prefer to ease Doolittle back into closing duties, however, as the lefty entered the second half of the twin bill in the eighth inning and faced two hitters in his first appearance with the big club since July 6, although it should be noted the game was delayed by rain for nearly 90 minutes in the middle of the eighth, giving Doolittle no chance to work a multi-inning save. Holland, meanwhile, was summoned after the delay and converted the save without much stress. Though the veteran was miserable over his 32 appearances with the Cardinals before getting released, Holland has returned to vintage form since signing with Washington in early August. He's surrendered just one run and has posted a 0.71 WHIP across 14 innings.