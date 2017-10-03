Play

Nationals' Greg Ross: Re-signed by Washington

Ross inked a minor-league deal with the Nationals Tuesday.

Ross started the season at Triple-A Syracuse, but after accruing a 6.40 ERA across 77.1 innings, he was demoted to Double-A Harrisburg. The right-hander didn't pitch particularly well at either level, and will stay in the Nationals' minor league system next year.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast