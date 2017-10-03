Nationals' Greg Ross: Re-signed by Washington
Ross inked a minor-league deal with the Nationals Tuesday.
Ross started the season at Triple-A Syracuse, but after accruing a 6.40 ERA across 77.1 innings, he was demoted to Double-A Harrisburg. The right-hander didn't pitch particularly well at either level, and will stay in the Nationals' minor league system next year.
