Nationals' Gus Varland: Can't close door Wednesday

Varland gave up three runs on two hits and a walk while failing to record an out during Wednesday's 11-10 loss to the Giants.

The right-hander entered the game in the bottom of the ninth inning to protect a 10-6 lead after Paxton Schultz and Orlando Ribalta had combined to allow five runs in the eighth, and Varland continued the meltdown before handing the ball off to Mitchell Parker, who took the blown save when he served up a walk-off grand slam to Bryce Eldridge. It's the first time Varland has been tagged for multiple runs since May 10, but he has been scored upon in four of his last seven appearances, stumbling to a 10.80 ERA, 2.80 WHIP and 4:6 K:BB over five innings during that rough stretch. He does have a save and a hold in that time, but he only has a spot in the Nats' high-leverage crew because the team lacks better options.