The Nationals signed Ramirez to a minor-league contract, MMark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Ramirez was released by the Rays earlier this week after hitting just .268/.284/.305 in 48 games. The 29-year-old is a career .287/.325/.408 hitter and has slashed .322/.357/.445 against left-handed pitching. Ramirez will report to Triple-A Rochester for now but is a good bet to be added to the Nationals' roster sooner rather than later, especially with Joey Gallo (hamstring) expected to miss significant time.