Nationals' Harry Ford: Belts first career homer

Ford went 2-for-5 with a walk, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Friday's rout of the A's.

In his ninth career MLB game and his Nationals debut, Ford took Justin Sterner deep for a two-run homer in the fifth inning, giving the 23-year-old backstop his first career long ball. Ford wasn't exactly lighting it up at Triple-A Rochester prior to his promotion, managing a .705 OPS and four home runs in 58 games, and he could be limited to a short-side platoon role while working behind Keibert Ruiz.