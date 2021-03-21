Perez appears to be in the lead to win the final spot on the Nationals' bench, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The Nats already have a versatile utility player in Josh Harrison, but Perez would give them additional depth all around the diamond as he's played at least 28 MLB games at every position except pitcher and catcher. The 29-year-old's career .667 OPS isn't particularly exciting from a fantasy perspective, however. The biggest obstacle between Perez and a roster spot might be the health of the Nats' pitching staff -- with Stephen Strasburg (calf), Jon Lester (neck), Will Harris (arm) and Tanner Rainey (collarbone) all currently less than 100 percent, the team might decide to carry an extra reliever instead.