Perez joined the Nationals as a non-roster invitee Thursday, Daniel Alvarez of El ExtraBase reports.
Perez has never been a league-average hitter (and typically isn't all that close to that mark) but his ability to competently fill in at almost every position on the diamond has continued to earn him opportunities as a utility man. He received very few opportunities as a Cub last year, however, appearing in just three games. As a career .252/.281/.386 hitter, he's unlikely to have much fantasy value even if he finds himself with an unexpected amount of playing time.