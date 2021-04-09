site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Hernan Perez: Not starting Friday
Perez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Perez started the first three games of the season but will move to the bench for Friday's contest. Luis Garcia will start at the keystone and bat seventh for the Nationals.
