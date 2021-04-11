Perez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 30-year-old started the first three games of the season but now finds himself on the bench for the second time in the base three games. Perez won't have an everyday role in the lineup, but he should continue to split time at second base with Luis Garcia and Jordy Mercer until Josh Harrison (COVID-19 protocols) returns from the injured list.